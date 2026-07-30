Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,823 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 59,713 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Century Communities worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Century Communities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,685 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 86.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,394 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 43.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 104.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,813 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,328 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $927.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm's revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities's payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial lowered Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCS

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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