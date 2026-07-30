Empowered Funds LLC Buys 153,770 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,861 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 153,770 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.74% of EZCORP worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,433 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 181,031 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,167,748 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,134.88. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,078.22. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.64. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price target on EZCORP in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EZCORP from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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