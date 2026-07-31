Empowered Funds LLC Buys 349,797 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 303.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,085 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 349,797 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $718,536. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $116,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOG

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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