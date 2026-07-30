Empowered Funds LLC Buys 72,013 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years , expanding its Bangalore facility and doubling its local workforce. The investment is intended to strengthen technology development, talent and infrastructure for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting Marvell’s long-term growth prospects. Reuters article

Marvell announced plans to invest , expanding its Bangalore facility and doubling its local workforce. The investment is intended to strengthen technology development, talent and infrastructure for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting Marvell’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for fiscal 2027 and $5.12 for fiscal 2028, indicating some analysts see continued earnings growth from AI and data-center demand. The bank nevertheless maintained a “Hold” rating. MarketBeat analyst estimates

Erste Group modestly raised its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for fiscal 2027 and $5.12 for fiscal 2028, indicating some analysts see continued earnings growth from AI and data-center demand. The bank nevertheless maintained a “Hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is receiving increased attention from investors and remains a widely watched AI-related stock. However, the coverage largely highlights existing valuation, earnings and industry considerations rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks article

Marvell is receiving increased attention from investors and remains a widely watched AI-related stock. However, the coverage largely highlights existing valuation, earnings and industry considerations rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent declines reflect a wider pullback in AI and chip stocks, including Marvell, as investors reassess AI valuations, funding models and the pace of infrastructure spending. Reports also point to a sharp selloff in Korean chipmakers spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Investopedia article

Recent declines reflect a wider pullback in AI and chip stocks, including Marvell, as investors reassess AI valuations, funding models and the pace of infrastructure spending. Reports also point to a sharp selloff in Korean chipmakers spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Negative Sentiment: Commentary has argued that Marvell is priced for very strong execution, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or further multiple compression if AI demand expectations weaken. Its high beta and premium earnings multiple increase sensitivity to sector-wide risk-off trading. Seeking Alpha article

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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