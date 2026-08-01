Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,323 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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