Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,181 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,093 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.21). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 143.92%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 87.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Key Headlines Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2% year over year, supported by productivity savings, volume-plus-mix gains and gross-margin expansion. Adjusted EPS was $1.80, although results remained below analysts’ expectations. Kimberly-Clark second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2% year over year, supported by productivity savings, volume-plus-mix gains and gross-margin expansion. Adjusted EPS was $1.80, although results remained below analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, reinforcing its income appeal with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark dividend announcement

Kimberly-Clark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, reinforcing its income appeal with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 4.6%. Positive Sentiment: A plant-based fiber initiative could eventually reduce reliance on traditional wood fibers in paper towels, offering potential long-term manufacturing and sustainability benefits. Kimberly-Clark plant-based fiber initiative

A plant-based fiber initiative could eventually reduce reliance on traditional wood fibers in paper towels, offering potential long-term manufacturing and sustainability benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the pending Kenvue acquisition remains on track to close by year-end, but investors will continue to assess the transaction’s execution risks and effect on leverage. Kimberly-Clark 2026 second-quarter presentation

Management said the pending Kenvue acquisition remains on track to close by year-end, but investors will continue to assess the transaction’s execution risks and effect on leverage. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of roughly $4.19 billion increased only 0.6% year over year and missed the $4.22 billion consensus estimate. Reported profit also declined, while adjusted EPS of $1.80 fell short of the $2.01 analyst consensus cited in the company coverage. Kimberly-Clark second-quarter sales report

Revenue of roughly $4.19 billion increased only 0.6% year over year and missed the $4.22 billion consensus estimate. Reported profit also declined, while adjusted EPS of $1.80 fell short of the $2.01 analyst consensus cited in the company coverage. Negative Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark lowered its 2026 sales and profit outlook, saying organic sales growth should trail weighted-average category growth by about 100 basis points. False social-media allegations regarding Huggies diaper quality significantly disrupted China sales and remain the main near-term overhang. Reuters report on Kimberly-Clark guidance

Kimberly-Clark lowered its 2026 sales and profit outlook, saying organic sales growth should trail weighted-average category growth by about 100 basis points. False social-media allegations regarding Huggies diaper quality significantly disrupted China sales and remain the main near-term overhang. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating despite raising his price target to $104, citing near-term volatility and operational challenges. TD Cowen Kimberly-Clark rating

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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