Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Free Report) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,030 shares of the shipping company's stock after acquiring an additional 106,428 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Dorian LPG worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 50.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,850 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,613 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,989,640.88. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.The company had revenue of $153.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Dorian LPG's revenue was up 102.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Pareto Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorian LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

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Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

See Also

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