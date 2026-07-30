Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,057 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $6,194,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $5,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.8%

DINO opened at $90.00 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.68 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.13%.The business's revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Key Headlines Impacting HF Sinclair

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. HF Sinclair reported adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share, above the $4.49 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $10.39 billion versus expectations of $8.68 billion. Net income was $892 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, compared with $208 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. Higher refining margins and increased throughput drove the improvement. Reuters: HF Sinclair beats quarterly profit estimates

HF Sinclair reported adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share, above the $4.49 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $10.39 billion versus expectations of $8.68 billion. Net income was $892 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, compared with $208 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. Higher refining margins and increased throughput drove the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Lubricants and Specialties separation could unlock value. HF Sinclair plans to pursue a tax-efficient separation of the business through the capital markets, creating an independent, publicly traded company. Management says the new entity would have a capital-light model and greater financial flexibility; the business includes lubricants associated with the company’s DINO-branded motor oil. Financial Post: HF Sinclair strategic transformation

HF Sinclair plans to pursue a tax-efficient separation of the business through the capital markets, creating an independent, publicly traded company. Management says the new entity would have a capital-light model and greater financial flexibility; the business includes lubricants associated with the company’s DINO-branded motor oil. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased 5%. The quarterly payout was raised to $0.525 per share from $0.50, with a 2.3% indicated yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 11. Business Wire: HF Sinclair second-quarter results and dividend increase

The quarterly payout was raised to $0.525 per share from $0.50, with a 2.3% indicated yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 11. Neutral Sentiment: HF Sinclair also plans to retire Canadian base-oil refining assets, a move intended to streamline the portfolio but potentially reducing some operating capacity.

HF Sinclair also plans to retire Canadian base-oil refining assets, a move intended to streamline the portfolio but potentially reducing some operating capacity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cautioned that the spinoff plan may be largely reflected in the stock’s valuation after the earnings-driven advance, limiting additional near-term upside.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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