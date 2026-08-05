Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 688.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial set a $76.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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