Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 267.2% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RTX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 968,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,854,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 148,079 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.61 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on RTX in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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