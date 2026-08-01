Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 1,468.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,915 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 267,686 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock worth $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $112,750,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $76,272,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $6,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,376,551.85. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $436,766.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,953,776.48. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock valued at $69,639,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

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Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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