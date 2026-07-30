Empowered Funds LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,730 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Medpace worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bayban bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,984 shares in the company, valued at $37,790,400. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,087 shares of company stock worth $16,203,054. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Up 2.5%

MEDP stock opened at $585.49 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $501.76 and its 200-day moving average is $493.30. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.00 and a twelve month high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $584.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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