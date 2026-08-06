Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 1,898,816.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,561 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $401.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.39 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sarepta Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sarepta reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share , exceeding estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Revenue of $401.25 million also surpassed the $366.39 million consensus estimate, producing earnings and revenue surprises of approximately 10.35% and 12.85%, respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Sarepta reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of , exceeding estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Revenue of also surpassed the $366.39 million consensus estimate, producing earnings and revenue surprises of approximately 10.35% and 12.85%, respectively. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted approximately $328.7 million in product revenue and said its rare-disease medicines continue to support its commercial foundation. New CEO Michael Severino also pointed to potential opportunities ahead as he begins his tenure. Sarepta Announces Second-Quarter Results and Corporate Developments

The company highlighted approximately and said its rare-disease medicines continue to support its commercial foundation. New CEO Michael Severino also pointed to potential opportunities ahead as he begins his tenure. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release included recent corporate developments, but the available reports did not identify a major new guidance change or specific catalyst likely to materially alter near-term forecasts. Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The earnings release included recent corporate developments, but the available reports did not identify a major new guidance change or specific catalyst likely to materially alter near-term forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, revenue fell 34.3% year over year from $2.02 per share in the prior-year quarter, while the latest earnings result was substantially below the year-ago level. The weaker underlying trend likely outweighed the quarterly beat for investors. Sarepta Therapeutics Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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