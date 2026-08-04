Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,613 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Snowflake by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock worth $291,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 840 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.91, for a total value of $216,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,589.16. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 10,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.10, for a total value of $2,837,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,978.50. This represents a 26.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,081,260 shares of company stock valued at $505,874,831 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raises price target: BTIG Research increased its Snowflake price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying further upside and signaling confidence in demand for Snowflake’s data-cloud and AI offerings. Snowflake To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

BTIG Research increased its Snowflake price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying further upside and signaling confidence in demand for Snowflake’s data-cloud and AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: AI-cloud rally lifts SNOW: Snowflake gained alongside CoreWeave and Oracle as a broad risk-on mood drove buying across AI infrastructure and cloud stocks. This indicates strong sector momentum, although the move is partly market-driven rather than specific to Snowflake. CoreWeave Jumps 11%, Snowflake Gains 6%, Oracle Climbs 5% as Risk-On Mood Lifts AI Cloud

Snowflake gained alongside CoreWeave and Oracle as a broad risk-on mood drove buying across AI infrastructure and cloud stocks. This indicates strong sector momentum, although the move is partly market-driven rather than specific to Snowflake. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI positioning: Coverage comparing Snowflake with Palantir highlights both companies’ recent results and their roles in the enterprise AI stack. Snowflake’s focus on trusted enterprise data and context supports the long-term growth narrative. Palantir vs. Snowflake: Which Growth Stock Is the Better Buy?

Coverage comparing Snowflake with Palantir highlights both companies’ recent results and their roles in the enterprise AI stack. Snowflake’s focus on trusted enterprise data and context supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed: EVP Christian Kleinerman sold a combined 29,986 shares for approximately $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sales were scheduled in advance and he retained about 375,379 shares, the transactions are a limited concern but may temper sentiment near recent highs. SEC insider trading filing

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $307.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $315.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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