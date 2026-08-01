Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PLD opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.17. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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