Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 70.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,087 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $240,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $436.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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