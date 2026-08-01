Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 127.0% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7%

MAR stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here