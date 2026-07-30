Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $94,716,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,642 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded estimates. S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and outlook improvements in key businesses provided support. Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. SPGI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and Buybacks

Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into private markets, African credit and data-center infrastructure could broaden long-term growth. S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Expanded Private Markets Datasets

S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but adjusted valuation targets. Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform.

Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance was the main pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 EPS of $17.50-$17.75, below the approximately $18.98 analyst consensus cited before the update. Investors also reacted to reports characterizing EPS performance as weaker than expected on certain measures, overshadowing the reported quarterly beat. An analyst also reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $420.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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