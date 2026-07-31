Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,142 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price objective (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Travelers shares slide as post-earnings valuation concerns weigh on the stock

Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate.

Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate. Negative Sentiment: After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Analysts offer insights on Travelers Companies

After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is also a sentiment headwind: Quiver reports 46 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. Such transactions can reflect diversification or compensation, but the one-sided pattern may reinforce profit-taking concerns. Travelers insider trading activity

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.4%

TRV stock opened at $375.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $328.61 and its 200 day moving average is $307.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $252.26 and a one year high of $398.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total transaction of $5,168,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,139,488.40. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total value of $2,768,211.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,834 shares in the company, valued at $26,638,758. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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