Empowered Funds LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,176 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 853 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.58). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is presently 2.51%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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