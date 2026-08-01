Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 108,090 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 12,554.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,951 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 108,090 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Key Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Sprouts Farmers Market quarterly earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives helped offset weaker comparable-store sales. New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings analysis

New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to Overweight and raised its price target to $103 from $80. The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. JPMorgan Sprouts analyst upgrade

The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Valuation and returns may appeal to investors. One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Sprouts stock fair value analysis

One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance trails Wall Street expectations. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 is below the roughly $5.55–$5.57 consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion is below the $9.5 billion estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 also falls short of the $1.30 consensus. Why Sprouts stock is moving higher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $3,840,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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