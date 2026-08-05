Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 1,342.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9%

WTM opened at $2,119.46 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,648.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2,101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,149.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.29.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current year.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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