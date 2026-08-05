Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4%

JLL opened at $367.69 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $315.56 and its 200 day moving average is $317.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $417.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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