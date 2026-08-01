Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,771 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Key Fair Isaac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,200. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,600.93.

Get Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,124.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,216.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,233.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Fair Isaac's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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