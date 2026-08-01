Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 142.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,922 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $167.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.48 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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