Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,795,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $146.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson Controls International

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Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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