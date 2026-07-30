Empowered Funds LLC Sells 27,030 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,592 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 27,030 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Humana worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Capital International Investors raised its position in Humana by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $948,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4,481.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,893 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humana reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.26 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $40.9 billion, exceeding expectations and increasing 26.2% year over year. Medical costs were broadly in line with management’s expectations, with the Insurance segment benefit ratio at 91.2%. Humana tops quarterly estimates, maintains profit outlook as medical costs stay in line

Humana reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.26 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $40.9 billion, exceeding expectations and increasing 26.2% year over year. Medical costs were broadly in line with management’s expectations, with the Insurance segment benefit ratio at 91.2%. Positive Sentiment: The company affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $9.00 and maintained its expectation for approximately 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership. CenterWell Senior Primary Care patient growth also remained strong, rising 27% year to date. Humana Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Affirms Full Year 2026 Adjusted Financial Guidance

The company affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $9.00 and maintained its expectation for approximately 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership. CenterWell Senior Primary Care patient growth also remained strong, rising 27% year to date. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Humana to “buy” and assigned a $500 price target, signaling confidence that the company’s recovery and margin-expansion initiatives can offset near-term pressure.

Bank of America upgraded Humana to “buy” and assigned a $500 price target, signaling confidence that the company’s recovery and margin-expansion initiatives can offset near-term pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Humana plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 as it reshapes its portfolio around profitability. The move could improve margins but may limit membership growth and revenue in affected markets. Humana to exit more Medicare Advantage plans in 2027

Humana plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 as it reshapes its portfolio around profitability. The move could improve margins but may limit membership growth and revenue in affected markets. Negative Sentiment: Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from at least $8.36, primarily reflecting the impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Although adjusted guidance was unchanged, investors may have expected an increase after the earnings beat. Humana Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Medicare Ratings

Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from at least $8.36, primarily reflecting the impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Although adjusted guidance was unchanged, investors may have expected an increase after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: The company continues to forecast a year-over-year decline in 2026 adjusted earnings because of Medicare Advantage rating pressure, keeping concerns about the durability of its recovery in focus.

Humana Stock Down 5.9%

HUM opened at $365.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $368.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $40.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $335.87.

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Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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