Empowered Funds LLC Sells 5,415 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 81.8% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 80 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 earnings exceeded expectations: Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. CRS Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an ambitious growth trajectory: Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. CRS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Outlook

Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG became more bullish: BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside.

BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain positive but targets are being recalibrated: JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish.

JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue performance was mixed relative to estimates: Carpenter reported quarterly revenue of $679.7 million. Although revenue increased year over year, it was below the $863.3 million consensus cited in one report, creating a potential concern despite the EPS beat and strong profitability.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $680.00 to $600.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $567.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $520.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.95 and a 200-day moving average of $446.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $625.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Carpenter Technology's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carpenter Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carpenter Technology wasn't on the list.

While Carpenter Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here