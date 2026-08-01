Empowered Funds LLC Sells 56,482 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of World Kinect worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 373.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company's stock worth $41,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,845,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,106,000 after purchasing an additional 907,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,462 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $9,427,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,367 shares of the company's stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 382,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKC. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded World Kinect from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Kinect

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,309.64. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $398,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,146.08. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,873 shares of company stock worth $5,027,447. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. World Kinect's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -28.66%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider World Kinect, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and World Kinect wasn't on the list.

While World Kinect currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here