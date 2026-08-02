Empowered Funds LLC Sells 68,463 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,284 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 68,463 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter performance has strengthened investor confidence: earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue reached $48.03 billion versus expectations of $47.01 billion. The company maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14, and analysts estimate approximately $13.27 in full-year EPS. Detroit’s Divided Quarter

GM’s second-quarter performance has strengthened investor confidence: earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue reached $48.03 billion versus expectations of $47.01 billion. The company maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14, and analysts estimate approximately $13.27 in full-year EPS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their GM earnings forecasts, while Tigress Financial reportedly reiterated a strong-buy rating and lifted its price target to $130. The revisions provide additional support for the recent rally and reflect expectations for stronger margins and cash flow. FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted

Analysts raised their GM earnings forecasts, while Tigress Financial reportedly reiterated a strong-buy rating and lifted its price target to $130. The revisions provide additional support for the recent rally and reflect expectations for stronger margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: GM plans to introduce a more deeply integrated in-vehicle AI assistant later this year. The technology could improve the customer experience and create opportunities in connected-car services, although financial benefits are likely to develop gradually. GM to launch new in-vehicle AI system

GM plans to introduce a more deeply integrated in-vehicle AI assistant later this year. The technology could improve the customer experience and create opportunities in connected-car services, although financial benefits are likely to develop gradually. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests GM is outperforming Ford in a market where auto-loan rates above 8% are pressuring demand. Resilient North American operations and efforts to strengthen the supply chain could help GM protect margins amid consumer price sensitivity. General Motors is driving toward supply chain resiliency

Coverage suggests GM is outperforming Ford in a market where auto-loan rates above 8% are pressuring demand. Resilient North American operations and efforts to strengthen the supply chain could help GM protect margins amid consumer price sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: GM shares are close to their 52-week high after a substantial advance. Improving estimates support the valuation, but the elevated price may also encourage profit-taking.

GM shares are close to their 52-week high after a substantial advance. Improving estimates support the valuation, but the elevated price may also encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: GM and Ford are discussing electric vehicles less prominently with investors than they did several years ago. The shift may reduce near-term spending risk, but it also raises questions about GM’s long-term EV competitiveness and growth strategy. GM and Ford are talking less and less about EVs

GM and Ford are discussing electric vehicles less prominently with investors than they did several years ago. The shift may reduce near-term spending risk, but it also raises questions about GM’s long-term EV competitiveness and growth strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary urges skepticism toward GM’s attempts to expand beyond vehicle manufacturing, citing automakers’ mixed diversification record. Tariff uncertainty and the possibility of higher costs also remain risks to profitability. Ford and GM Attempts to Go Beyond Cars Deserve Skepticism

General Motors Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GM stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $772,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,479,205.35. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,910. The trade was a 26.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock valued at $103,225,825. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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