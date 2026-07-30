Empowered Funds LLC Takes $11.96 Million Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Karman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Karman by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karman by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Karman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $100.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "sell" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Karman

Karman Price Performance

NYSE:KRMN opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.74 and a beta of 0.51. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $118.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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