Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,739 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,764 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.70.

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Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $88,735,603.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,202,959 shares in the company, valued at $737,249,045.49. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,500,000 shares of company stock worth $212,353,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

More Victoria's Secret & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Victoria’s Secret from $88 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying further upside based on the cited reference price. Benzinga analyst update

JPMorgan raised its price target on Victoria’s Secret from $88 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying further upside based on the cited reference price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with one Strong Buy, six Buy and six Hold ratings. The average target price is approximately $88.70, while Barclays and Morgan Stanley have set targets of $108 and $99, respectively. Consensus analyst rating

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with one Strong Buy, six Buy and six Hold ratings. The average target price is approximately $88.70, while Barclays and Morgan Stanley have set targets of $108 and $99, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum has been favorable: first-quarter earnings of $0.60 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate, revenue reached $1.56 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Data-driven digital marketing is also helping attract new customers and support comparable sales growth. Zacks growth report

Recent business momentum has been favorable: first-quarter earnings of $0.60 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate, revenue reached $1.56 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion, and the company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Data-driven digital marketing is also helping attract new customers and support comparable sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 90.3% of the outstanding shares, and several funds recently increased their positions. This indicates strong institutional participation but does not guarantee continued buying.

Institutional investors own approximately 90.3% of the outstanding shares, and several funds recently increased their positions. This indicates strong institutional participation but does not guarantee continued buying. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares for about $71.2 million on July 28, reducing its stake by 9.28%. The same investor also sold 289,479 shares for approximately $25.7 million on July 22 and has reported several other sales since June. Repeated insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment, particularly after the stock’s substantial rally. SEC ownership filing

Major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares for about $71.2 million on July 28, reducing its stake by 9.28%. The same investor also sold 289,479 shares for approximately $25.7 million on July 22 and has reported several other sales since June. Repeated insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment, particularly after the stock’s substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 48 times earnings, Victoria’s Secret trades at a demanding valuation. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 1.17, while the quick ratio of 0.41 highlights limited immediately liquid assets, adding risk if operating conditions weaken.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VSXY stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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