Encore Global Management LP Buys Shares of 3,600 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $15,699,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $562.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $497.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Mastercard Nears Q2 Earnings With Beat Potential

Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Visa and Mastercard Earnings: How Quarterly Estimates Have Evolved

Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Mastercard and NBE Introduce USD Corporate Debit Card in Egypt

Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Mastercard Bolsters Scam Defense

Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing regulatory risks and increasing competition in digital payments, including stablecoin-based payment services and card issuance. These trends could pressure pricing or reduce Mastercard’s role in some transactions if adoption accelerates. Stablecoin Banking Competition Expands Beyond Settlement

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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