Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,000 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.29% of Endeavour Silver worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the mining company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EXK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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