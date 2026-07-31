Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Stake Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 4,108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,478 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 499,324 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Energy Fuels worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock worth $217,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Fuels by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company's stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 530.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,183 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Energy Fuels Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.49. Energy Fuels Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Energy Fuels's revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,818.80. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ross R. Bhappu bought 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $967,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,105.64. This trade represents a 40.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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