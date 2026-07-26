Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,843 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 314,965 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $33,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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