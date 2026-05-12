Englebert Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Englebert Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Englebert Financial Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $304.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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