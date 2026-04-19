Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Entegris worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,560,000 after acquiring an additional 412,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $644,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $543,325,000 after acquiring an additional 540,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $470,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.78.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 17,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $2,439,267.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,903,835.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,564,350. The trade was a 25.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,337 shares of company stock valued at $32,295,795. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $146.06 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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