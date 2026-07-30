Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:DLR opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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