Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 52,841 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $16,355,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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