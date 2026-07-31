Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,940 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Ally Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,271,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,018,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,776,000 after buying an additional 309,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,783,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $266,134,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,795,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,867,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $175,137,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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