EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 429.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,662,843 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $401,532,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 504.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 698,613 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $105,344,000 after buying an additional 582,966 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 361,249 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 97.0% in the third quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 704,821 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 79.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 644,988 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 284,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.56.

View Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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