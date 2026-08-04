EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 46,960 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.50.

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EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.4%

EPAM opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $222.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. EPAM Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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