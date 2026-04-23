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EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • EPG Wealth Management opened a new position in AstraZeneca in Q4, buying 10,933 shares worth about $1.005 million, while several large institutions (Bank of America, Fisher, Dimensional, Holocene, Ameriprise) also increased holdings and institutional investors now own about 20.35% of the stock.
  • Positive late‑stage data — Ultomiris met its primary endpoint in IgA nephropathy and tozorakimab notched a third Phase III win in COPD (with Citi modelling ~ $5bn peak sales) — but these clinical wins are tempered by regulatory/payer risk in key markets like Germany and mixed analyst views, leaving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Interested in Astrazeneca? Here are five stocks we like better.

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,633,139 shares of the company's stock worth $2,503,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,162,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,623,604,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,805,896 shares of the company's stock worth $521,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,183 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 41.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,129,194 shares of the company's stock worth $470,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,707,561 shares of the company's stock worth $438,342,000 after acquiring an additional 660,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "buy (b)" rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrazeneca has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca Price Performance

NYSE:AZN opened at $194.99 on Thursday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $302.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $1.595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Astrazeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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