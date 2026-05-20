Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stake Cut by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.3% of Partners Group Holding AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG's holdings in Equinix were worth $33,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,479.92. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,048.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,030.84 and its 200-day moving average is $891.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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