Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stock Holdings Increased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Equinix were worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 2.7%

Equinix stock opened at $1,019.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $995.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.62 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.90%.

Key Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,215.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,192.38.

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About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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