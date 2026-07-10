Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,579 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,016 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Ryan Specialty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Ryan Specialty to $48 from $44 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential. Benzinga report

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Ryan Specialty to $48 from $44 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential. Positive Sentiment: UBS lifted its target to $50 from $52 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

UBS lifted its target to $50 from $52 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Ryan Specialty announced that Nirvana will acquire certain assets of its Swedish subsidiary, a transaction that appears to be a limited portfolio change rather than a major companywide shift. Article link

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz purchased 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,595.24. This represents a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,524.28. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590 over the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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