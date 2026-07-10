Equitable Trust Co. Has $36.73 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,602 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the software maker's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $123.17 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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