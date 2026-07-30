Erasca, Inc. $ERAS Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,869 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 548,769 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Erasca worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 339,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Erasca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,642 shares of the company's stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Erasca by 423.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,332 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Erasca by 39.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Erasca

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded shareholders that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a pending securities class action covering investors who purchased Erasca shares between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026. Berger Montague class-action reminder

Multiple law firms reminded shareholders that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a pending securities class action covering investors who purchased Erasca shares between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile, and intellectual-property protection. These allegations could lead to legal expenses, potential damages, and additional scrutiny, although they remain unproven. Hagens Berman Erasca investor deadline

The lawsuits allege that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile, and intellectual-property protection. These allegations could lead to legal expenses, potential damages, and additional scrutiny, although they remain unproven. Negative Sentiment: One notice describes a 15-month sequence involving statements at a J.P. Morgan conference, a patent-infringement letter, and a reported patient death, claiming these events contributed to investor losses of $11.59 per share. Levi and Korsinsky Erasca class-action notice

One notice describes a 15-month sequence involving statements at a J.P. Morgan conference, a patent-infringement letter, and a reported patient death, claiming these events contributed to investor losses of $11.59 per share. Negative Sentiment: Another investor alert says a $258.8 million stock offering preceded a 53.9% share-price collapse, raising concerns about alleged disclosure issues and potential recovery claims. SueWallSt Erasca shareholder alert

Erasca Trading Down 2.4%

Erasca stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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