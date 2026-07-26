Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,674 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,885 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Establishment Labs worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the company's stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,424 shares of the company's stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,369,722. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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